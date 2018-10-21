Canadian Cam Levins reacts as he crosses the finish line of the Toronto Scotiabank Waterfront Marathon in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

B.C. man sets new Canadian marathon record at Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Cam Levins ran it in two hours nine minutes 25 seconds

Cam Levins has shattered the elusive Canadian marathon record.

The 29-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours nine minutes 25 seconds in the Toronto Scotiabank Waterfront Marathon in his marathon debut. He was also crowned the national marathon champion as the first Canadian across the finish line.

Jerome Drayton set the previous record, one of the oldest on the books, of 2:10:09 in 1975.

“Reality is, with 3K left I knew I could do it and with half a kilometre left, I was certain it was going to happen,” said Levins. ”I was just enjoying the moment.”

Levins earned a bonus of $43,000 — $1,000 for every year the record stood — for breaking the mark.

Benson Kipruto of Kenya won the gold in 2:07:24, with Levins finishing fourth overall. Hamilton’s Reid Coolsaet was 10th in 2:17.37 in the men’s race.

Kinsey Middleton of Guelph, Ont., won the Canadian women’s title in 2:32:09. She was seventh among all women.

Levins’ victory comes after a couple of injury-plagued seasons for the Olympian. Levins was Canada’s best distance runner on the track for several seasons, running both the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the London Olympics, and capturing bronze in the 10,000 at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

But he injured his ankle while crossing the finish line of the 1,500 metres at the 2015 Canadian championships. The injury required surgery and wiped out the better part of the next two seasons.

“It just makes it that much more sweet, entering the last 10 kilometres of this race I was thinking to myself that ‘I’m going to take back my career, I’m going to be back to the athlete I know I can be,’” said Levins.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Falcons finish second at Kamloops Sevens Tournament

Just Posted

Construction of several new businesses continues in Williams Lake

FYIdoctors, Tim Hortons have confirmed they are going into Prosperity Ridge and the former Lake City Ford site on Oliver Street

VIDEO: Callens and Sellars commit to Movember campaign

Whoever raises the most money will get to shave the other person’s head

A trip of a lifetime to Africa for Williams Lake adventurers

Imagine yourself sitting in a safari jeep in Africa watching a herd of elephants amble by

Falcons volleyball teams earn valuable experience on road trip

Held at Kelly Road secondary, the Falcons were the youngest team at the ‘A’ division tournament

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accidents kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Harry and Meghan travel in different style on Australia tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Most Read