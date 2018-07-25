Terry Gorman at his home course, the Nanaimo Golf Club, on Tuesday. The avid golfer got not one, but two hole-in-ones in a single round on Friday. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Nanaimo golfer beat millions-to-one odds with two aces during a round in Abbotsford on Friday

Everything was coming up aces for a Vancouver Island golfer last week.

To say the odds played in Terry Gorman’s favour might be an understatement. The 66-year-old, who started playing golf 16 years ago and had never potted a hole-in-one in his life, sank two in a single round while playing at Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford on Friday.

Gorman, a member of Nanaimo Golf Club, was playing in a foursome with his brother Tom Gorman, Ambrose Lewis and Bob Yachney who watched as Gorman dropped his first hole-in-one on the No. 11, 169-yard hole.

“I don’t know why, but they started us out on the back nine instead of the front nine, which was fine,” Gorman said. “On the second hole on the back nine, which is the No. 11 hole, I hit a four hybrid and we all watched it go down and it looked like a pretty good shot and it landed and it rolled right into the hole, which is really amazing.”

If achieving his first-ever hole-in-one was exciting, it wouldn’t be long before the round gave Gorman another surprise.

“On the 17th hole, which was a much shorter hole, only 116 yards, I hit a nine iron and again all four of us are watching it and it rolled right in again,” he said.

Gorman became so excited, he admitted, that he actually started to feel a little ill.

“My game fell apart after that. I had a pretty good score going up until that point, but after that everything just started to fall apart,” he said.

Now if only only Gorman could sink a hole-in-one when there’s a prize on the hole, such as a car or money, as is happening at the Comox Valley’s Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community this Saturday, July 27, at an event with more than $1 million in hole-in-one prizes.

“My wife tried to get me a booking when she heard about that, but they’re completely sold out and I told her, ‘It doesn’t work that way,” Gorman said.

According to the U.S.-based National Hole-In-One Registry the odds of one player making two hole-in-ones in the same round of golf are about 67 million to one.

Coincidentally, Gorman sank his hole in ones on the last golf trip the four men would have together because his brother, Tom, is moving to eastern Canada at the end of the month.

More Nanaimo News Bulletin sports


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Johnston impressive at BC Games
Next story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

Rural fire departments lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

MLA Coralee Oakes says funding is needed now

Williams Lake city councillor eyes future after politics

Sue Zacharias looks at other ways she can give back

Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

FIRE UPDATE: Crews keep fires in the Cariboo manageable so far

Grain Creek fire largest in Cariboo Fire Centre at 20 hectares, possible campfire ban on the way

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region

The city’s stations are charging 136.9, with surrounding cities charging more to refuel

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewellery – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read