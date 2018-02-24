B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to

What Olympian inspires you as an athlete?

That’s what we asked some of the youth competing at the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend.

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s seemingly an Olympian for every athlete to look up to.

