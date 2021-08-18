BC Lions’ quarterback Michael Reilly, centre, throws the ball as Calgary Stampeders close in during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

BC Lions’ quarterback Michael Reilly, centre, throws the ball as Calgary Stampeders close in during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. entrepreneur Amar Doman introduced as new owner of B.C. Lions

Asset management firm owner buys team from the estate of former owner David Braley

British Columbia entrepreneur Amar Doman is the new owner of the CFL’s B.C. Lions.

The club announced today that Doman purchased the Lions from the estate of previous owner David Braley.

Braley, a Canadian Football Hall of Famer and former senator, passed away last October.

Doman is the founder and sole shareholder of the Futura Corporation, an asset management firm.

Doman says he is excited to build a winning team and provide a great fan experience in Vancouver.

The Lions finished the 2019 season last in the West Division with a 5-13 record. They are off to a 1-1 start this year.

—The Canadian Press

BC LionsCFL

Previous story
NHL teams OK’d to add sponsor patches on jerseys: sources

Just Posted

Williams Lake city council decided at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, that it will continue to also have its COW meetings live streamed and held in council chambers. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake will continue to livestream committee of the whole meetings

The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed)
Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb extends condolences to communities devastated by wildfires

The Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin youth-led mural at 51 Fourth Avenue South began taking shape Sunday, Aug. 15 and by Tuesday, Aug. 17, is looking very vibrant. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council approves $5,000 for youth-led mural

B.C. Wildfire is currently implementing the use of controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Firefighters focus efforts on west flank of Flat Lake wildfire