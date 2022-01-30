B.C. champs looking for first win at Scotties

Kelowna Curling Club’s Mary-Anne Arsenault rink is off to 0-2 start, suffering pair of one-point defeats

Lake Country’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (from left), Kelowna’s Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter, Renee Simons and fifth player Morgan Muise are off to an 0-2 start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian women’s curling championships in Thunder Bay. (Curl BC photo)

B.C. is looking to find its thunder at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian Women’s Curling Championships in Thunder Bay.

A pair of one-point losses has the Kelowna Curling Club rink of skip Mary-Anne Arsenault (Lake Country), third Jeanna Schraeder, second Sasha Carter and lead Renee Simons – all from Kelowna – sitting at 0-2.

Arsenault and company fell 9-8 Sunday morning, Jan. 30, to Alberta’s Laura Walker of Edmonton after opening the tournament Saturday with a 6-5 loss to Manitoba’s Mackenzie Zacharias of Altona.

With the game against Walker tied 1-1 after three ends, Arsenault – a five-time Scotties champion from Nova Scotia representing B.C. for the first time – had to rally when Walker scored three in the fourth.

The B.C. champs responded with a trey of their own to tie the game 4-4 heading into the fifth-end break.

Walker scored a deuce with hammer in the sixth to take a 6-4 advantage, only to watch Arsenault respond with another three, giving B.C. it’s only lead of the game at 7-6 after seven ends.

Walker scored a pair in eight and Arsenault could only manage a single point with hammer in the ninth to tie the game 8-8, setting the stage for Walker to win with the final stone in the last end.

Walker is 1-1.

Arsenault will look to get into the win column when she plays her home province at 4 p.m. PST Sunday. Christina Black of Dartmouth is 1-1.

