Photo submitted The Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves team of head coach Graham Fulton (back from left) and assistant coaches Mike Rife and Jared Kohlen, and players Lorne Moe (standing back from left), Mason Colgate, Reid Rife, Evan McMath, Lincoln Philpott, Sascha Katsura, Anthony Dyck, Luke Kohlen (kneeling from left), Aysen Lucas, Reid Coombes, Kache Passeri, James Peterson, Madden Benvin, Kael Fulton, Sebastian Johnson and goaltenders Cole Chapman and Liam Marchand. Missing from the photo is assistant coach Shane McMath.

Atom Development T-wolves get off to perfect start to 2019/20 season

Fulton said he’s looking forward to being behind the bench for the season

The Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves started their season on the right foot during the weekend going unbeaten at the North Central District Icebreaker Tournament in 100 Mile House.

Timberwolves coach Graham Fulton said team play and hard work have been the focus early on in the season, and it showed throughout the tournament as just about all of the team helped chip in on the score sheet.

Williams Lake joined Quesnel and 100 Mile clubs at the tournament — teams that will make up the North Central District league for the season.

After finishing with three wins and no losses in the round robin the Timberwolves squared off with Quesnel in the championship.

“We’d beaten them 8-1 the first time we saw them, and then we won 7-3 in the final,” Fulton said. “They came back a lot harder. I think we maybe surprised them a bit in that first game, but it was a close battle for half the game and then we kind of pulled away a bit.”

Fulton said the team consists of 11 second-year atom players, six first-year players and four returning players from last year’s atom development team. Goaltenders for the squad are Cole Chapman and Liam Marchand.

READ MORE: Atom Development Timberwolves golden at home tournament

“Coming in to tryouts and picking the team we thought it looked fairly balanced and that kind of played out in the final,” Fulton said. “We had six or seven goal scorers in that 7-3 win, so we aren’t just leaning on one or two players and it’s nice to see.”

Fulton is being joined by assistant coaches Jared Kohlen, Mike Rife and Shane McMath.

The T-wolves are now preparing to head to Vernon for another tournament Oct. 18-20 where they’ll face Abbotsford, Kamloops and Vernon in their first three games.

They’ll play their first home games against Quesnel on Saturday, Oct. 26 starting at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

All told, Fulton said he’s looking forward to being behind the bench for the season.

“Between coaching soccer and hockey I’ve coached just about every one of these kids and they’re a really good group,” Fulton said. “There aren’t any troublemakers. Just a very coachable bunch of kids.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fighters with Vancouver ties enjoy banner day on One Championship cards

Just Posted

Atom Development T-wolves get off to perfect start to 2019/20 season

Fulton said he’s looking forward to being behind the bench for the season

FOREST INK: Replanting badly battered forest landscapes in B.C.

Author Jim Stirling summarizes the estimate of how B.C. has been impacted by the disturbances

Because We Are Girls to screen at Paradise Cinemas in Williams Lake

Tickets are $10 and proceeds from the screening will be donated to Chiwid Transition House

Fall Leaves: A Riot of Colour an educational autumn celebration

The next Nature Kids event is tentatively being scheduled for the end of October, or early November

WEB POLL: Will you tune in to city council meetings now that they will be streamed online?

Take our online reader poll:

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands, with home support

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen

The one with the ‘Friends’ photoshoot: Kelowna group recreates TV show intro

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

Most Read