The Williams Lake Atom Avalanche buried the competition during the weekend in Abbotsford for gold.

The Williams Lake Atom Avalanche all girls team went unbeaten on the weekend to win gold at the Lorne Rowan Memorial Tournament in Abbotsford. (Angie Mindus photo)

The Williams Lake Atom Avalanche buried the competition during the weekend in Abbotsford at the Lorne Rowan Memorial all-girls tournament.

The Avalanche snowballed to a perfect 5-0 record at the event, held across three separate venues in the city and hosted by the Abbotsford Ice.

The Avalanche were led by coaches Lindsey Wood, Jay Cheek and Gerald Overton.

The team said it had a great time and is thankful to the organizers of the inaugural tournament, which celebrated girls hockey.