Athletic team promotes diversity through Punjabi Dinner and information night Jan. 27

A Special Olympics BC Williams Lake dinner is shaping up to be a fun night of friendship, camaraderie and celebration.

Being catered by and held at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, SOBCWL is presenting ‘Embracing Diversities Vegetarian Punjabi Dinner’ on Monday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

“This is a dinner to appreciate our volunteers and hopefully recruit a few more,” said SOBCWL co-ordinator Monique Goward.

“[We thought the temple was a great idea] because if we’re going to honour diversities and breaking down the stigma for everything let’s just do this at the temple.”

Goward said two athletes, Ian Stafford and Austin Weber, are currently training hard in preparation for an upcoming snowshoeing competition in Burns Lake on Feb. 1.

Weber, meanwhile, has also qualified and will compete at the upcoming 2020 Special Olympics Canada National Winter games in Thunder Bay, Ont. at the end of February.

Goward said the dinner and get together will be a fun night where SOBCWL programs can be discussed such as its snowshoe program, Club Fit and bowling.

“We’d ideally like to have a swim program, a track program and we’re currently looking for an equipment manager,” Goward said.

Goward, who has been the head coach of SOBCWL’s snowshoe athletes, will be stepping down at the end of the season to focus on her new role as local co-ordinator and hopes to find a suitable replacement.

“Up until nationals at the end of February I’ll be Austin’s mentor coach for nationals, and we’ve been busy snowshoeing every Thursday at Bull Mountain.”

Former SOBCWL coach Deanna Phillips will be travelling with Stafford and Weber to the Burns Lake competition.

“Austin is looking forward to it because he’s kind of using it as a dry run for nationals,” Goward said.

For more information, or to RSVP for the Jan. 27 free dinner, contact Goward at 250-267-3369.



