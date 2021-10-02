Athletes compete at Williams Lake B.C. High School Rodeo

For the first time in almost two years, the Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake were busy with the sights and sounds of rodeo on the weekend.
More than 100 young athletes from across the province gathered to compete in B.C. High School Rodeo over two days, Sept. 25 and 26 in about 30 rodeo events ranging from goat tying to bull riding.
Thousands of dollars in cash prizes were handed out to the top six participants in each event.
The event was made possible thanks to the efforts of about 50 volunteer parents and was hosted by the Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club.
