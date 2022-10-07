Armada of witches and warlocks assembles on Williams Lake

Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022 attracted around 30 participants with a range of self-propelled watercraft. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) James Hutchinson, left, smiles for the camera during the first-ever Witches Paddle on Williams Lake organized by Natalie Swift, standing right with the green hair. The event occurred Sunday, Oct. 2, attracting about 30 paddlers on stand up paddleboards, kayaks and a canoe. (See more Page 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Denise Deschene enjoys some fun in the sun at the Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) Some witches brought their familiars to the Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) Venta Rutkauskas and Najma Holmes won a prize for their watercraft decorations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) The Tribune witches were out on the water. (Matt Lamb-Yorski photo) Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022. (Tera Grady photo) Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022. (Tera Grady photo) Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022. (Tera Grady photo) Leah Martin was a stylish witch in red at the Witches paddles on Williams Lake. -(Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Melinda Mitchell had a fabulous cackle to call to the witches at the Witches Paddle on Williams Lake oct. 2, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake was alive with the sound of cackling on Sunday, Oct. 2 for the first ever Witches on Williams Lake paddle event.

Around 30 witches and warlocks gathered at the Scout Island beach, putting down brooms and picking up their paddles to get out on the lake.

A spell was cast to provide protection and bless the water before they headed out to celebrate the change of seasons.

Participants were enjoying an unseasonably warm October evening to take part in Natalie Swift’s master plan to create more community around paddling in the town. The witches and warlocks came out on paddleboards, in kayaks and even two in a canoe.

Swift had started SUP in the Puddle earlier this year, an online paddleboarding group with a Facebook Page which meets up to enjoy paddling and share knowledge around the sport of stand up paddleboarding (SUP).

She had heard about group witchy paddles in other places and threw out the idea to do one Oct. 2 by creating an event on Facebook. The event then gained some interest online, especially after an article in the Tribune was shared 100 times with 88 comments on the original post.

Swift partnered up with TULA Yoga and SUP, which offered some free classes to the best dressed warlock and witch, and with other sponsors, she had a number of prizes which were awarded for best cackle, best decorated watercraft, and as draw prizes for participants.

Witches and warlocks were also given the opportunity to donate to Scout Island Nature Centre’s work as a show of appreciation for the facility and the work it does.

