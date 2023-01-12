Archery opportunities in Williams Lake coming up

Williams Lake archer Al Campsall will be helping new archers take aim and novice archers improve theirs during some evening archery classes on Monday nights in the next few months. (Tribune file photo)

Those looking at trying out or improving their archery skills will have a chance in 2023 in Williams Lake.

Al Campsall, 2018 World Field Archery Champion and experienced archery coach, will be helping novices and newbies learn or improve their skills.

Whether you’re just looking to get better and have your own bow and arrows or need to use borrowed gear, a number of nights are being offered at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association (WLSA) Clubhouse on Bond Lake Road this year.

Monday nights, January 9, 16, 30 and February 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or whenever you can arrive, women are invited to come.

WLSA members can attend for free to improve their form and non-members can come for a $10 drop-in fee.

Men are invited to Monday nights February 13, 20, 27 and March 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or whenever you can arrive. Costs to participate for men are the same, $10 for non-members, free for WLSA members.

For more information, call Campsall at 250-392-9695.

