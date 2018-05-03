Archers show pinpoint accuracy at indoor 3D nationals

Photo submitted Cariboo Archers Ty Thurow (from left), Al Campsall and Bob Thurow, compete at the Canadian Indoor 3D Archery Championships during the weekend in Sundre, Alta.

It was another bull’s eye for members of the Cariboo Archers during the weekend as the club posted impressive results in Sundre, Alta. at the Canadian Indoor 3D Archery Championships.

Ty Waterhouse (pre-cub compound), Joelle Thurow (cub compound), Ty Thurow (cadet compound), Bob Thurow (compound fixed pins), Jessie Mobbs (women’s longbow), Fred Streleoff (men’s instinctive), Dan Mobbs (men’s instinctive), Ernie Schmid (men’s instinctive) and Al Campsall (masters 60) competed.

Waterhouse, in his very first Canadian 3D Championships, shot his way to a sixth-place result — an impressive feat, said his coach, Campsall.

Joelle competed in the age division above her own and still managed a second-place finish in Canada against archers two years older, while her brother, Ty, tied for third but finished fourth by way of “X” count, or dead-centre scoring.

Their dad, Bob, shot well in one of the most tightly-contested categories at the competition to finish 20th.

Jessie, meanwhile, dominated her category to claim the women’s longbow title. Jessie is a past Team Canada member and is vying for the 2019 team.

The men’s instinctive division saw Cariboo Archers finish one, two and three with a clean sweep of the podium as Streleoff, Dan and Schmid brought home gold, silver and bronze. All three will also be attempting to represent Canada at the 2019 World Championships being held in Lac La Biche, Alta.

Not to be outdone, Campsall also shot to a first-place result and is hoping to secure a spot on the 2019 Canadian team.

“After the regular competition the top eight shooters in compound and traditional shoot off in the head-to-head competition for bragging rights in the grand prix,” Campsall explained.

“Jessie finished second, but Fred [Streleoff] was the first-place winner.”

Both, he said, shoot with equipment inferior to others in the grand prix.

“Impressive performances,” he said.

Locally, the Cariboo Archers are preparing to host the 2018 BC 3D Archery Championships, coming up June 23-24 in the lakecity at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association grounds on Bond Lake Road.