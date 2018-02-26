Archers show eagle eyes at Quesnel 3D shoot

A large contingent of 14 Cariboo Archers travelled north to Quesnel during the weekend for the annual Indoor 3D Shoot.

“Cariboo Archers really showed that the BC champions, eight of them, Canadian champions, seven of them, and Team Canada members, four of those, are a force to be reckoned with, dominating all the categories in which they competed,” said Cariboo Archer participant and Junior Olympic coach Al Campsall.

The results from the shoot are as follows:

• Emersyn Sanford (BC champion): first in pre-cub compound

• Joelle Thurow (BC champion and Canadian champion): first in cub compound

• Taryn Hinsche: second in cub compound

• Ty Thurow (BC champion and Canadian champion): first in youth compound

• Lorne Hinsche: fourth in men’s compound fixed pins

• Bob Thurow: fifth in men’s compound fixed pins

• Fred Streleoff (BC champion, Canadian champion and Team Canada member): first in recurve

• Ernie Schmid (BC champion, Canadian champion): second in recurve

• Danny Mobbs (BC champion, Canadian champion and Team Canada member): third in recurve

• Jessie Mobbs (BC champion, Canadian champion and Team Canada member): first in women’s longbow

• Al Campsall (BC champion, Canadian champion and Team Canada member): first in masters compound

Although they could not attend Sunda’s finals, Cariboo Archers Ed Oliver and Dave Corless also shot well in the masters recurve division, leading all masters after Saturday’s shoot.

“Many of the Cariboo Archers will be attending the Canadian Regional Indoor Target Championships being held in Quesnel this coming weekend,” Campsall said. “These are the ones that are hosted across Canada, then the results are sent to Ottawa for collating to decide the top indoor target archers in Canada. I’m hoping that many of our Junior Olympians compete.”

