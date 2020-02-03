Archers hit paydirt at Goldpan 1200 indoor target shoot

There, all eight dominated the podium, finishing with five gold medals and three silver medals

Cariboo Archers Al Campsall (from left), Ed Oliver, Kylie Sharman, Joelle Thurow, Ty Thurow, Ty Waterhouse, Alexis McComber and Bob Thurow each asserted their dominance during the weekend at the Quesnel River Archers’ Goldpan 1200 Indoor Target Shoot. (Mary Thurow photo)

Eight Cariboo Archers made the short trek north to Quesnel late last month for the Quesnel River Archers’ Goldpan 1200 indoor target shoot.

There, displaying pinpoint accuracy, all eight Cariboo Archers shooters dominated the podium, finishing with five gold medals and three silver medals.

In the junior compound class Alexis McComber fired her way to a silver medal, while Kylie Sharman also claimed silver in the cadet compound category. Also shooting to a silver medal at the meet was Ty Waterhouse in the cadet compound class.

Landing top spot on the podium, meanwhile, were Joelle Thurow (cadet compound), Ty Thurow (cadet compound), Ed Oliver (masters barebow), Bob Thurow (senior compound fixed pins) and Al Campsall (masters compound fixed pins).

The competition bodes well for Ty Thurow and Sharman, who are members of the BC Winter Games Zone 8 Archery team heading to Fort St. James in less than four weeks.

Campsall, who is also the BC Winter Games coach for the athletes, said he was impressed with how both of them handled the pressure of the situation and performed well.

Isaac Bedford, the other team member, could not compete as he injured himself and is recovering.

At the Goldpan 1200, Campsall added another record to his collection to beat the Canadian Masters 60-plus record by six points on Saturday, then followed that up by beating his own Masters 50 record by one point on Sunday.



