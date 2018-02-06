Archers dominant at Quesnel indoor shoot

Darren Sanford photo Cariboo Archers were dominant in Quesnel Jan. 27-28 at an indoor shoot in Quesnel. Joelle Thurow was first in the pre-cub compound division, with Emersyn Sanford taking second. Ty Waterhouse, meanwhile, in the cub compound, also brought home a gold medal. In the men’s barebow it was Fred Streleoff shooting to first. Bob Thurow nabbed first in the men’s compound unlimited category, while Al Campsall was first in the master’s men’s compound category. Ed Oliver and Cole Schalles also represented the Cariboo Archers at the shoot, but weren’t able to attend the Sunday portion of the shoot. Pictured are Fred Streleoff (back from left), Ty Waterhouse, Bob Thurow, Emersyn Sanford (front from left) and Joelle Thurow.