Joelle Thurow (from left), Ty Thurow and Ty Waterhouse — members of the Cariboo Archers — are coming off a tremendous showing at the Canadian Archery Target Nationals in Prince Albert, Sask. (Photo submitted)

Archers continue busy week at Canadian 3D Archery Championships

Ty Waterhouse and Joelle Thurow added third medals to their successful week in Prince Albert

Following up on already great results from the Canadian 3D Archery Championships Aug. 3-4, five Cariboo Archers continued their busy week and winning ways on the national stage this past weekend.

Ty Waterhouse and Joelle Thurow added third medals to their successful week in Prince Albert on Saturday in the target category.

Waterhouse won silver and Joelle achieved gold in their respective divisions.

Ty did not make the podium, however, is a member of the BC Target Performance Team and was slated to take part in the Canada Cup Sunday. Waterhouse and Joelle were also scheduled to shoot in the Cub Cup for the kids ages 14 and under.

Earlier in the week:

Al Campsall and Bob Thurow couldn’t stay at the medal ceremony and receive their bronze medals for field archery as they had a plane to catch, but Joelle and Waterhouse proudly showed off Al and Bob’s bronzes along with their own golds from Saturday’s (Aug. 10) competition. Waterhouse scored a 372 and Joelle scored a 360.

Ty Thurow also shot well in the 12-person Cadet category with a 380 and tied for fourth place.

Ty Waterhouse and both Thurow kids had already claimed golds in 3D archery earlier in the week, where they stayed in Prince Albert to compete in target archery Aug. 9.

READ MORE: BC 3D Archery Championships hit bull’s-eye for host Cariboo Archers

During the first weekend in August, hundreds of the top archers in Canada squared off for bragging rights and a chance to represent the nation at the world championships in early September in Lac La Biche, Alta.

And again, just like the previous year, Cariboo Archer Ty Thurow bested all of the Masters 60 men and Cadet competitors to win the Grand Prix (where the top eight archers from each of the three maximum distance pegs shoot off in front of the crowd).

Ty’s maximum was 40 yards.

Next, Williams Lake’s Fred Streleoff beat all of the white stake (maximum 30 yards) traditional men to win the Grand Prix.

Al Campsall, meanwhile, finished third in the orange stake (maximum 50 yards) Grand Prix.

Podium results for the Cariboo Archers are as follows:

• Bob Thurow – seventh, compound fixed pins

• Jessie Mobbs – fourth, longbow ladies

• Dan Mobbs – third, instinctive men

• Fred Streleoff – second, instinctive men

• Ty Thurow – first, cadet compound men

• Ty Waterhouse – first, cub compound men

• Joelle Thurow – first, cub compound ladies

• Al Campsall, third, masters men compound

Three of the club’s archers will now represent Canada at September’s world championships.

This is the first time the championships have been held out of Europe.

Streleoff, Jessie Mobbs and Dan Mobbs will shoot for Canada.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cariboo showcased in popular German bike magazine

Just Posted

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Archers continue busy week at Canadian 3D Archery Championships

Ty Waterhouse and Joelle Thurow added third medals to their successful week in Prince Albert

Cariboo Regional District, municipalities, First Nations partnering to study regional labour market

Study will identify labour gaps in the Cariboo Chilcotin region

FOREST INK: Public encouraged to comment on interior forest sector renewal policy

The BC Government has published a discussion paper, including a number of questions for public input

WEB POLL: Should the U.S. consider federally mandating gun control?

Take our online reader poll:

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Most Read