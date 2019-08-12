Archers continue busy week at Canadian 3D Archery Championships

Ty Waterhouse and Joelle Thurow added third medals to their successful week in Prince Albert

Joelle Thurow (from left), Ty Thurow and Ty Waterhouse — members of the Cariboo Archers — are coming off a tremendous showing at the Canadian Archery Target Nationals in Prince Albert, Sask. (Photo submitted)

Following up on already great results from the Canadian 3D Archery Championships Aug. 3-4, five Cariboo Archers continued their busy week and winning ways on the national stage this past weekend.

Ty Waterhouse and Joelle Thurow added third medals to their successful week in Prince Albert on Saturday in the target category.

Waterhouse won silver and Joelle achieved gold in their respective divisions.

Ty did not make the podium, however, is a member of the BC Target Performance Team and was slated to take part in the Canada Cup Sunday. Waterhouse and Joelle were also scheduled to shoot in the Cub Cup for the kids ages 14 and under.

Earlier in the week:

Al Campsall and Bob Thurow couldn’t stay at the medal ceremony and receive their bronze medals for field archery as they had a plane to catch, but Joelle and Waterhouse proudly showed off Al and Bob’s bronzes along with their own golds from Saturday’s (Aug. 10) competition. Waterhouse scored a 372 and Joelle scored a 360.

Ty Thurow also shot well in the 12-person Cadet category with a 380 and tied for fourth place.

Ty Waterhouse and both Thurow kids had already claimed golds in 3D archery earlier in the week, where they stayed in Prince Albert to compete in target archery Aug. 9.

During the first weekend in August, hundreds of the top archers in Canada squared off for bragging rights and a chance to represent the nation at the world championships in early September in Lac La Biche, Alta.

And again, just like the previous year, Cariboo Archer Ty Thurow bested all of the Masters 60 men and Cadet competitors to win the Grand Prix (where the top eight archers from each of the three maximum distance pegs shoot off in front of the crowd).

Ty’s maximum was 40 yards.

Next, Williams Lake’s Fred Streleoff beat all of the white stake (maximum 30 yards) traditional men to win the Grand Prix.

Al Campsall, meanwhile, finished third in the orange stake (maximum 50 yards) Grand Prix.

Podium results for the Cariboo Archers are as follows:

• Bob Thurow – seventh, compound fixed pins

• Jessie Mobbs – fourth, longbow ladies

• Dan Mobbs – third, instinctive men

• Fred Streleoff – second, instinctive men

• Ty Thurow – first, cadet compound men

• Ty Waterhouse – first, cub compound men

• Joelle Thurow – first, cub compound ladies

• Al Campsall, third, masters men compound

Three of the club’s archers will now represent Canada at September’s world championships.

This is the first time the championships have been held out of Europe.

Streleoff, Jessie Mobbs and Dan Mobbs will shoot for Canada.



sports@wltribune.com

