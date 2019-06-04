All Nations Spring Classic sees big turnout for annual walk and run

Nara Riplinger (from left), Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and Martin Kruus share a high five following their participation in the Fourth Annual All Nations Spring Classic five- and 10-kilometre run aand walk. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos)

By all accounts, organizers of the Fourth Annual All Nations Spring Classic were blown away by this year’s participation.

The five- or 10-kilometre walk or run took place beginning at the ball diamond at Sugar Cane, winding its way through the community under sunny skies and hot weather Friday morning.

“We had such an amazing turnout for this year’s event,” said Kayla Jasper, organizer and healthy living program coach with Three Corners Health, noting 135 participants registered. “There were four teachers from Columneetza that brought their classes out to participate, as well as Little Chiefs Elementary School and many others that all battled through the heat — it was almost 30 C when the last runners came across the finish line.

“Congratulations to all of the winners.”

The event was put on through a joint effort between Three Corners Health, the Tsihlqot’in National Government and Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society.

Jasper also thanked all of the volunteers who helped throughout the day.

“We couldn’t keep hosting this run each year without their help,” she said.

The following are this year’s results from the All Nations Spring Classic:

Five Kilometre Run

12 and Under

1.) Jessica Kelly – 27:17.00

2.) Kenzie Gentles – 43:29.00

3.) Ben Wessels – 52:45.00

13-18 Years

1.) Kim French – 30:15.00

2.) Ian Davis – 30:45.00

3.) Koen Vogt – 30:45.00

19-54 Years

1.) Dwayne Berwin – 31:57.00

2.) Jolynn Harry – 35:51.00

Five Kilometre Walk

12 and Under

1.) Lucas Hunlin – 53:03

2.) Zack William – 55:37

3.) Jalen LaRue – 56:15

13-18 Years

1.) Addyson Cullum – 43:29

2.) Gabrielle Knox – 50:31

3.) Jared Telford – 52:54

19-54 Years

1.) Sheila Mack – 56:09

2.) Brandi Vath – 1:03.00

3.) Catherine Getz – 1:03.00

55 and Older

1.) Gene Cooper – 51:58

2.) Chris Hornby – 1:04.09

3.) Lorrie Ann Riedel – 1:05.09

10 Kilometre Run

13-18 Years

1.) Curtis Roorda – 41:50.00

2.) Maya Nowotny – 58:16.00

3.) Grace Turner – 58:53.00

19-54 Years

1.) Martin Kruus – 47:43.00

2.) Willie Sellars – 50:4.00

3.) Nara Riplinger – 58:14.00

55 and Older

1.) Jim Johnston – 109:01.00

2.) Marlene Johnston – 115:00.00

10 Kilometre Walk

12 and Under

1.) Adriano Sill – 1:36.10

19-54 Years

1.) Loni Solomon – 1:13

2.) Lori Ann Billyboy – 1:18

3.) Gailene William – 2:00.03

4.) Stephanie Quilt – 2:00.03



Participants in the Fourth Annual All Nations Spring Classic enjoy the fresh fruit and refreshments while waiting for awards to be handed out.

Columneetza secondary students Grace Turner (from left), Mya Nowotny and Curtis Roorda celebrate after finishing their 10-kilometre events.

Linda Narcisse (left) and Roxanne Stobie enjoyed Friday’s sunshine by participating in the Fourth Annual All Nations Spring Classic.

Participants Lucas Hunlin (from left), Jalen Larue and Zack William show off their medals from the All Nations Spring Classic.

Charlotte Lundeen (left) and Lorrie Ann Riedel were lucky recipients of draw prizes at the All Nations Spring Classic.