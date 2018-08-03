Alkali Lake scene of Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo

Locals competing in junior and peewee barrel racing divisions among the best

No event runs without volunteers, no event is successful without spectators. Luckily, the Esk’et A.C.E. BCRA Rodeo held at Alkali Lake on the past weekend had some of both. Marlene (Chelsea) Robbins was the picture of friendliness and good cheer as she shaped and deep-fried endless rounds of bannock in the extreme heat of the afternoon. Sharon Paul and her son Kelsey manned the barbecues’ throughout the two-day event, while her daughter Cheryl lent a hand selling 50-50 tickets, picking up garbage, doing whatever needed to be done with a cheerful smile for everyone. Julia Johnson split her time, both as a Rodeo volunteer and as a spectator/helper to her mother, Esk’et elder, Isobel Johnson (and brother Ralph) transporting cold drinks and food for her family. Reese Rivet and her paint horse Oreo glide around barrel number three on Sunday in the 2nd performance of the Esk’et A.C.E. BCRA rodeo. This duo put together a smooth run (16.343 sec.) to take home 3rd place money ($117.94) in the hotly contested Junior Barrel Race. That money keeps Rivet atop the year end standings in the Junior Barrels with $1,879.87 in winnings thus far.

Cowboys and cowgirls braved temperatures consistently hovering near 35C during the weekend for the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo at Alkali Lake.

Local athletes, however, didn’t appear to be bothered as they placed among the best in their events — particularly in the junior and peewee barrel racing divisions where young riders and their horses occupied the majority of the top spots at the rodeo.

First place, and $222, went to 150 Mile House’s Brittany MacDonald in the junior barrel racing division, while Reese Rivet of Williams Lake was third.

In the peewee class it was Kaitlyn Lulua of 150 Mile House posting a time of 17.317 seconds to take second place ($71), just ahead of Paisley McNolty of 150 Mile House, while Tryan Rivet was fifth.

In tie-down roping it was 150 Mile’s Chad Braaten finishing fourth.

Wade McNolty, also of 150 Mile, was third in steer wrestling.

In breakaway roping Kat Ilnicki placed second, while team roper Ryan Hume of Williams Lake teamed up with Ty Lytton to take first place in their event.

Cody Brett and 150 Mile’s Cody Braaten placed sixth in team roping.