Williams Lake Powerlifter makes big waves at Kelowna competition

A Williams Lake resident put his strength and technique to the test Aug. 11 at the Kelowna Hard Knox Open — a powerlifting event sanctioned by the BC Powerlifting Association.

Twenty-three-year-old Josh Thornhill made the trek to the Okanagan for the meet. It was his first powerlifting competition after he began taking the sport seriously around a year ago.

“It was a little bit of a natural progression,” Thornhill said of how he got interested in powerlifting. “I’ve been lifting weights for about three years now, and my best friend did a competition when I was living in Vancouver and I watched. I had just kind of been dipping my toes in, and watching his competition lit a fire under my butt and made me want to try out the sport a little more seriously.”

Thornhill’s commitment, preparation and hard work paid off in a big way at the Hard Knox Open, where he finished second overall in the 93 kilogram (205 pound) weight class. He weighed in well under the weight limit at 194 pounds.

Thornhill completed a 429.9-pound squat, a 265-pound benchpress and a 530-pound deadlift. Both his squat and his deadlift were personal records.

“My deadlift, on my last attempt I went for a 562-pound pull and I almost, almost had it but couldn’t quite finish the lift,” Thornhill said. “The squat was a big time personal best. I’ve hit 405 pounds in the gym as my best before that, so that felt good. I don’t usually go for high singles in the gym, so sometimes I’ll be able to hit a huge number I didn’t expect just because of the volume and strength I’ve built up over time.”

The second-place overall result, meanwhile, has ignited a desire to continue improving, Thornhill said.

“I was training and had a gold medal in my mind,” he said. “I don’t like the idea of competing for something if you’re not going to be the best at it. Whether you meet that standard or not, at least you gave it everything you had. I’m completely happy with a silver medal and can only go up from there.”

In preparation for the competition, Thornhill trained at Concrete Fitness, which also just so happens to be his place of employment.

“I’ve just been working out on my own,” he said. “I work out six days a week and have one day recovery and to relax. [For diet] It’s not bodybuilding strict by any means but I eat healthy and have set meals. I eat every two-and-a-half to three hours, seven times a day, so it’s pretty dialed in.”

Thornhill thanked his friend and coach Dayton Westerman, formerly of Williams Lake, for his help and support.

“Without that guy I definitely wouldn’t have got involved in powerlifting,” he said.

“And now that I’m back home I’m going to jump right back on the horse. I wanted that gold medal. That’s the next step here.

“Seeing the competition, I know the numbers I need to be taking home for the gold and that’s what’s been in my head since I got back. I’m back in the gym and starting my prep for the next competition.”