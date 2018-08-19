Williams Lake Powerlifter makes big waves at Kelowna competition

A Williams Lake resident put his technique to the test Aug. 11 at Kelowna Hard Knox Open

A Williams Lake resident put his strength and technique to the test Aug. 11 at the Kelowna Hard Knox Open — a powerlifting event sanctioned by the BC Powerlifting Association.

Twenty-three-year-old Josh Thornhill made the trek to the Okanagan for the meet. It was his first powerlifting competition after he began taking the sport seriously around a year ago.

“It was a little bit of a natural progression,” Thornhill said of how he got interested in powerlifting. “I’ve been lifting weights for about three years now, and my best friend did a competition when I was living in Vancouver and I watched. I had just kind of been dipping my toes in, and watching his competition lit a fire under my butt and made me want to try out the sport a little more seriously.”

Thornhill’s commitment, preparation and hard work paid off in a big way at the Hard Knox Open, where he finished second overall in the 93 kilogram (205 pound) weight class. He weighed in well under the weight limit at 194 pounds.

Thornhill completed a 429.9-pound squat, a 265-pound benchpress and a 530-pound deadlift. Both his squat and his deadlift were personal records.

“My deadlift, on my last attempt I went for a 562-pound pull and I almost, almost had it but couldn’t quite finish the lift,” Thornhill said. “The squat was a big time personal best. I’ve hit 405 pounds in the gym as my best before that, so that felt good. I don’t usually go for high singles in the gym, so sometimes I’ll be able to hit a huge number I didn’t expect just because of the volume and strength I’ve built up over time.”

The second-place overall result, meanwhile, has ignited a desire to continue improving, Thornhill said.

“I was training and had a gold medal in my mind,” he said. “I don’t like the idea of competing for something if you’re not going to be the best at it. Whether you meet that standard or not, at least you gave it everything you had. I’m completely happy with a silver medal and can only go up from there.”

In preparation for the competition, Thornhill trained at Concrete Fitness, which also just so happens to be his place of employment.

“I’ve just been working out on my own,” he said. “I work out six days a week and have one day recovery and to relax. [For diet] It’s not bodybuilding strict by any means but I eat healthy and have set meals. I eat every two-and-a-half to three hours, seven times a day, so it’s pretty dialed in.”

Thornhill thanked his friend and coach Dayton Westerman, formerly of Williams Lake, for his help and support.

“Without that guy I definitely wouldn’t have got involved in powerlifting,” he said.

“And now that I’m back home I’m going to jump right back on the horse. I wanted that gold medal. That’s the next step here.

“Seeing the competition, I know the numbers I need to be taking home for the gold and that’s what’s been in my head since I got back. I’m back in the gym and starting my prep for the next competition.”

 

Williams Lake’s Josh Thornhill competes at the Kelowna Hard Knox Open in his first powerlifting competition. Thornhill finished second overall in the 93 kilogram class. Photo submitted

Previous story
B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Just Posted

Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 18

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders in the Cariboo Fire Centre

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

A Williams Lake resident put his technique to the test Aug. 11 at the Kelowna Hard Knox Open

Powerlifter makes big waves at Kelowna competition

Art Walk and Sale 2018 in full swing

Buskers and artists alike have been out in force throughout the first… Continue reading

First Nations Role Model takes the stage at Jamboree

One of the most inspiring performers at the Métis Jamboree was First Nations Role Model Denza Phung.

‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

B.C. man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey

Jeremie White was 20 years old when he told Canucks assistant GM Brian Burke he had a design

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Eagle tree cut down legally a 1st for B.C. city

Planned eagle preserve ‘a first for City of Surrey’

Northern B.C. residents face more evacuation orders as some smoke clears up

Regional District of BulkleyNechako issued new, expanded evacuation orders for remote areas Saturday

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Most Read