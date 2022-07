The calm before the storm. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Competitors take in words from the announcers before the start of the bareback event at the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Stampede)

A quieter side of the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A look behind the grandstands, where vendors set up. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Grassland Equipment is a longtime sponsor of the Williams Lake Stampede. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Volunteers man the gates at the 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Stampede)

John Margetts looks after parking at the Stampede. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Stampede)

Horses are one of the star attractions at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Stampede)

As fans settle in for the rodeo, competitors are behind the chutes getting ready. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

This year’s honorary parade marshal Phyllis Webstad (left) and lifetime pass recipient Cliff Hinsche, his wife Jo and granddaughter await their grand entrance. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Where would a pro rodeo be without its judges? (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Earl Call and Cody Call of C Plus Rodeo work the bareback event. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Boots, chaps and cowboy hats. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Saturday introductions of the Stampede honorary parade marshal and lifetime pass recipient. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Volunteer Rob Everett mans the gate. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a full house at the 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Joan Gentles and Micole Myers wait for their turn to perform a traditional dance in front of thousands of Stampede rodeo fans. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)