A look behind the chutes ahead of opening night of the Indoor Rodeo

Stampede officials measure and mark different guides for the many rodeo events in the indoor arena. (Tara Sprickerhoff photos)

Behind the Cariboo Memorial Complex, athletes of all ages are getting prepped to ride into action at the 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

Animals are being inspected for tags, cowboys and cowgirls are saddling up, and the organizing committee is putting the finishing touches on the rodeo grounds for the event, set for their first performance at 6 p.m. Friday night.

Take a look at some of the behind the scenes preparation.

Read more: Athletes ready to ride at weekend’s indoor rodeo

Paisley McNolty, of 150 Mile House, hangs onto some horses while maneuvering the back parking lot at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Calves charm watchers ahead of their events in the rodeo.

Roy Hume takes the tractor into the arena to flatten out the dirt brought in to replace the ice at the hockey rinks.

Carson Weaver practices his roping ahead of the 6 p.m. start time at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

Members of the Wild West Riders head towards the indoor stadium in preparation of the grand opening at tonight’s event.