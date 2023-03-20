A fine finish for Williams Lake Skating Club

Williams Lake Skating Club figure skater Emma Penner finished second in the province in Star 10 Ladies Free Skate for overall standings for the year. (Photo Submitted)

Williams Lake figure skaters were finishing their season with style after achieving some great results in Kelowna at the 2023 Super Series STARSkate Final.

From March 10 to 12, skaters performed their final routines of the season, some for their last time as they leave competition behind to move on in other things.

Olivia Holloway, Julia Bowman, and Reagan West are all graduating this year and will be leaving for post-secondary school in the fall.

Coach Joanne Macnair said the three are not only longtime members of the club but have been great role models for the younger skaters.

“We will miss them but wishing them the best of luck with their studies,” said Macnair.

Emma Penner finished second in the province in Star 10 Ladies Free Skate for overall standings for the year, Reagan West finished up the season fourth in the province for Gold Ladies Free Skate and Julia Bowman finished fifth in the province for Star 8 Ladies Free Skate.

This season both Penner and Bowman had completed three of the four possible Skate Canada Gold tests and Reagan West had completed all four Skate Canada Gold tests.

Macnair said the Skate Canada Gold tests are not only very difficult tests judged by high level Skate Canada judges, but the majority of skaters do not reach that level in the sport. West’s completion of all four tests was a first for the club.

2023 Super Series STARSkate Final Results

Star 2: Emiko Li, silver assessement, Raya Kalin, silver assessment, Taylor Mulvahill, bronze assessment.

Star 3: Sunet Engelbrecht, bronze assessment. Star 4 under 13: Kaelin Mackinnon, bronze medal. Star 4 over 13: Alyna Obexer and Aubreigh Gentles, top 10 finishes. Star 5: Camdyn Cochran, eighth out of a large group of 35.

Julia Bowman finished fifth in Star 7, sixth in Star 8. Emma Penner won a bronze medal in Star 9.

Reagan West won a bronze medal in Gold Ladies in Kelowna.

