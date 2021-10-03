50th annual B.C. forest service trap shoot a success

The event was held at the Alexis Creek Chilcotin Rod and Gun Club Range

Quesnel Quality was the highest scoring trap and skeet team and included Ted Traer, left, Ryan Robertson, Adam Veley, Journey Carlson-Campbell and Lloyd Como. (Photo submitted)

The 50th B.C. Forest Service Trap Shoot was held at Alexis Creek’s Chilcotin Rod and Gun Club Range on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Usually held in the spring, it was postpone due to COVID -19 precautions.

The turnout with 45 shooters comprised of nine five-person shotgun trap and skeet teams, and individual .22 calibre rifle shooters was well under the 100 allowed by our Covid-19 Safety plan but enough to have a great event.

Alexis Creek and Williams Lake staff from the Cariboo-Chilcotin District of the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources, organized the event and the Ravens unit crew set up tables, chairs and other equipment.

Lloyd Como from the Williams Lake Sportsman’s Association supplied and operated target launchers, Adam Veley acted as range master and Malcolm Cattanach was range master/instructor for the ladies and youths .22 shoot.

Quesnel Quality was the highest scoring trap and skeet team and awarded the Jack Lynn Memorial Trophy. The Quesnel Quality team members were Lloyd Como, Ted Traer, Ryan Robertson, Journey Carlson-Campbell and Adam Veley, scored 71 out of a possible 125 points.

Lloyd Como was the Top Gun with a 20 out of 25.

Roxanne Bambrick was the female Top Gun with 15 out of 25.

Vince Austin was the last man standing on the first Annie Oakley trap shoot line.

Blake Haley triumphed on the second Annie Oakley line.

The .22 calibre rifle shooting winners, listed first to third, were; Andrea Robinson, Roxanne Bambrick and Jo Fosberry for the women and Journey Carlson-Campbell, Meakin Carlson-Campbell and Salem Tepemma for the youth.

Team “Puntzi Pullers” won a hard fought battle for the lowest-score trophy, the Broken Shotgun,, and Jenn Bowman won the 179th fastest gun trophy.

This year being the 50th, we had a Quilt commissioned using T-shirt designs from many of the years, we plan to have it displayed in various FLNRORD offices in the Cariboo.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChilcotinLocal Sports

Blake Haley wins Annie Oakley #2 and Leonard Tepemma 2nd last standing. (Photo submitted)

Jo Fosberry, left, garnered third place, Andrea Robinson, first place, and Roxanne Bambrick, second place. (Photo submitted)