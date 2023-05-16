3 Cariboo strongmen compete a provincials, eye nationals

Tully Johnson of Kelowna, Robert Rogal of Kelowna, Tyson Delay and Joey Willburn of Williams Lake competed in power lifting in Kamloops recently. (Photo submitted)

A Williams Lake strongman team made a splash at the Kamloops strongest competition early April at the powwow grounds.

Kyle Cook, Joey Willburn and Tyson Delay competed in their respective weight classes against some of the best guys in all of B.C.

Events taking place were the overhead press medley where competitors had to run back and forth lifting first a large steel log and then a large heavy dumbell.

They then had do a deadlift ladder with multiple deadlift bars of varying height and weight with a rep off at the end with the heaviest bar.

Next up was a hand over hand truck pull, followed by a loading medley involving multiple large heavy objects being moved across a 50-foot course.

To cap it all off they had to lift a large atlas stone over a bar for reps.

Cook scored second place in the 105kg class, pushing one of the best in the province the whole day with standout performances in both the stone over bar and the loading medley.

“His incredible speed and conditioning where his greatest assets,” said Delay.

Willburn in the 90kg class, had an extremely consistent showing all day.

Delay said despite not having much time to prepare for the show, Willburn still scored himself a comfortable third place on the podium.

Constantly scoring in the top three, despite this competition having by far the strongest 90kg lineup ever seen in B.C., Willburn’s standout events were the overhead press and the arm over arm truck pull.

“It will be a scary thing to see him fully prepped for a show,” Delay said.

For his performance, Delay scored a narrow first place in the 90kg class managing to win every event except the truck pull where he scored last place nearly losing the whole competition.

He said his best showings were in the deadlift ladder and the loading medley which helped keep him ahead of the pack enough to make up for the failure in the truck pull.

The three men thanked both their families and spouses for the continued support while they pursue this sport.

With these placings, all three strongmen have now qualified for B.C. provincials and look forward to the success there and hopefully an invite to Canadian Nationals.

Power lifter Tyson Delay of Williams Lake competes in Kamloops. (Photo submitted)

