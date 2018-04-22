28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo officially in the record books

Editor’s note: scroll to the bottom of the page for unofficial results form the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

The 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo is officially in the record books.

After three rodeo performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday — each enjoyed by sold-out crowds at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex — the dust has once again settles on what was an action-packed, fun-filled weekend for cowboys and spectators, alike.

“It was just unbelievable,” Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo vice president Shaun Oxtoby told the Tribune following Sunday’s final performance. “Sellout crowds all weekend. You can’t ask for much more than that.

“The barn dance was a sellout, too … we were at about 1,000 people a day plus the competitors.”

And with Sunday’s final rodeo now history, results were busy flying into the BC Rodeo Association office located inside the complex where volunteer Barb Swampy was busy tabulating winners from the weekend, which marks the beginning of the BCRA rodeo season.

Unofficial results are as follows:

Bareback (10 entries)

1.) Christoph Muigg (Hazelton) – 227 Unnamed, 78 points – $574.94

2.) Christoph Muigg (Hazelton) – Sweet Surprise, 75 points – $439.66

3.) Steve Hohmann (Quesnel) – The Graduate – 72 points – $304.38

4.) Chase McClary (Prince Rupert) – Christian – 67 points – $169.10

5.) Daine Bortolussi (Williams Lake) – Smokin Gun – 67 points – $118.37

6.) Daine Bortolussi (Williams Lake) – Ginger – 58 points – $84.55

Bull Riding (33 entries)

1.) Steve Hohmann (Quesnel) – 81 points – $1,062.13

2.) Blaine Manuel (Williams Lake) – 80 points – $812.21

3.) Lane Cork (Quesnel) – 79 points – $562.30

4.) Matt O’Flynn (Quesnel) – 77 points – $312.39

Saddle Bronc (eight entries)

1.) Joe Roberson (Williams Lake) – Bender, 70 points – $532.58

2.) Joe Roberson (Williams Lake) – Kiss ‘n’ Kate, 67 points – $407.26

Tie-Down Roping (23 entries, top three)

1.) Aaron Miller (150 Mile House) – 8.9 seconds, $850.31

2.) Travis Eller (Hedley), 8.9 seconds, $650.23

3.) Virgil Poffenroth (Red Deer County) – 9.3 seconds, $450.16

Steer Wrestling (13 entries, top three)

1.) Ryan Culligan (OK Falls) – 4.6 seconds, $638.49

2.) Coltin Crawford (Dawson Creek) – 5.5 seconds, $488.25

3.) Cody Brett (Silver Valley) – 6.7 seconds, $338.02

Breakaway Roping (24 entries, top three)

1.) Kirstin Lougheed – 3.8 seconds, $871.49

2.) Lori Cripps – 4.9 seconds, $666.43

3.) Mackenzie Payton – 5.4 seconds, $461.38

Ladies Barrel Racing (53 entries, top three)

1.) Judy Hyde – 13.730 seconds, $1,048.78

2.) Mariah Mannering – 13.826 seconds, $830.28

3.) McKenzie Wills (Kamloops) – 13.921 seconds, $699.18

Team Roping (56 teams, top three)

1.) Stephen Culling and Cody Brett – 5.9 seconds, $965.47 each

2.) Levi Hughes and Logan Wharry – 6.5 seconds, $764.33 each

3.) Ben Jackson and Derek Hadland – 7.3 seconds, $643.65 each

Junior Steer Riding (13 entries, top tree)

1.) Wyatt Smith (Quilchena) – 76 points, $229.98

2.) Landon Horsley (Clinton) – 74 points, $175.86

3.) Cole McKay (Spences Bridge) – 72 points, $121.75

Junior Barrel Racing (23 entries, top three)

1.) Reese Rivet (Williams Lake) – 14.078 seconds, $290.50

2.) Taya Namming (Vernon) – 14.124 seconds, $222.14

3.) Taylan James (Cache Creek) – 14.234 seconds, $153.79

Junior Breakaway (13 entries, top three)

1.) Brianna Billy (Williams Lake) – 4.2 seconds, $229.98

2.) Brock Everett (150 Mile House) – 5.3 seconds, $175.86

3.) Hannah Cody (Kamloops) – 6.4 seconds, $121.75

Peewee Barrels (15 entries, top three)

1.) Jordyn Farmer (Quesnel) – 14.414 seconds, $153

2.) Zoe Bueckert (Vanderhoof) – 16.522 seconds, $117

3.) Ella-Mae Stevenson (Prince George) – 18.507 seconds, $81

Sunday’s BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees: Charlie Brous (from left), David Maurice, Pat Jasper, Cliff Schuk, Sydney Schuk, Mike Jasper, Katie Schuk and BC Cowboy Heritage Society president Mark McMillan.

Williams Lake’s Joe Roberson in saddle bronc riding Sunday, on Bender, scores a 67. Williams Lake’s Joe Roberson in saddle bronc riding Sunday, on Bender, scores a 67.

Chase’s Jake Herman in tie-down roping.

Rodeo clown Dennis Halstead has some fun with the sold-out crowd in attendance Sunday.

Chad Braaten of 150 Mile House in tie-down roping.

Cody Braaten of 150 Mile House in tie-down roping.

Wade McNolty comeptes in steer wrestling at Sunday’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

150 Mile’s Terris Billyboy takes her run in breakaway roping Sunday.

Cole Mckay of Spences Bridge hangs on for a 72-point ride.

Williams Lake’s Ryan Jasper, one day after being flung violently head first into the steel while bull fighting the previous day, hops on C+ Rodeos bull Little Nicky Sunday.

Cache Creek’s Sofeya Smith

Williams Lake’s Shaylene Tucker

Williams Lake’s Hailey Karran