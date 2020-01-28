$250,000 in arena upgrades up for grabs through Kraft Hockeyville competition

Williams Lake residents can nominate and rally behind the community to show the rest of Canada its passion for the game of hockey and be crowned the next Kraft Hockeyville. The winner of the contest will receive $250,000 toward arena upgrades in their community.

Simply visit krafthockeyville.ca, register on the site, click on ‘Find My Arena,’ select B.C., enter Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, then click on ‘Add My Story.’ Nominations are open until Sunday, Feb. 9.

Ian James, director of community services for the city, is encouraging residents to show their support and to share their inspiring stories relating to the CMRC, and how that translates to the game of hockey.

“The nomination has to cover three basic categories,” he said. “1.) Tell us about the community, the city of Williams Lake and the passion it has for hockey; 2.) Tell us about the arena, the history of the arena and so forth and why the resident feels we’re deserving of the $250,000 in upgrades and; 3.) Why should our community be the next Kraft Hockeyville — those are the three main points they’re looking for.”

Nominations can also include submitted photos, which will all be viewable on the Kraft Hockeyville website.

Rally points for submissions will be received in the four following ways: 1.) 10 points for shared stories at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville; 2.) five points for sharing the city’s Hockeyville page on Twitter using the share button; 3.) three points for uploading photos of the CMRC at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville; 4.) and one point for adding a note or an emoji at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville.

James said once nominations have all been submitted the city will choose the one that best fits the community, however, all other submissions will remain viewable on the site.

Judging will commence from Feb. 10 to March 13, with the top four announcement being made on March 14. Following that, another voting period runs from March 27-28, before the winner will be announced.

This Saturday, Feb. 1, the city is hosting a Free Skate from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. in celebration of the contest and the community. Participants are asked to wear their favourite hockey jersey and join the city on the ice.

For more information e-mail krafthockehyville@williamslake.ca.



sports@wltribune.com

