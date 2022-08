Dylan Dick of Ole School runs for home in a game against the Broke Millionaires. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Spectators enjoyed the day Saturday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Amber Camille runs for first. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rotten Eggs’ Luke Johnny catches a hit for the out. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Paul Grinder hits one out in far left field. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tanya Grinder rounds the bases for home. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) More than 800 players make up the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch league. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Esler Sports Complex is busy with ball players and spectators as the year end tournament is underway Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21.

In all 20 teams are participating.

Finals are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday for those interested in watching.

