Switzerland’s celebrates after the finale match at the Women’s Curling World Championship in Silkeborg Denmark Sunday March 24. 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ritzau Scanpix - Henning Bagger

2 positive COVID-19 cases found before World Women’s Curling Championship

WCF said it was following a COVID-19 response plan along with Curling Canada and Alberta Health

Two positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in testing ahead of the 2021 LGT World Women’s Curling Championship.

The World Curling Federation said in a release that the initial positive result came from “day-zero” testing done last Friday during the pre-competition quarantine period. The release said a second test positive case was identified within the same team after enhanced testing protocols on Sunday.

“The protocols that were developed for this championship, with guidance from Alberta Health, worked exactly as designed,” said Dr. Bob McCormack, who’s serving as event medical director.

“The screening identified individuals who have tested positive prior to their entry into the competition bubble, and I am confident of our ability to control the situation to ensure the safety of everyone participating in the world championship as well as the local community.”

The WCF said it was following a COVID-19 response plan along with Curling Canada and Alberta Health.

The team which produced the two positive tests was not named in the release. The WCF said all other tests since teams arrived in Calgary have returned negative results.

The 10-day competition is scheduled to begin Friday. Kerri Einarson’s Manitoba-based team will represent Canada.

All recent arrivals to Calgary were isolated in the pre-competition quarantine hotel, and will remain there while protocols outlined in the response plan are followed.

The world championship is the seventh and final competition to be held in the so-called curling bubble at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

The Canadian Press

Most Read