17-year-old Williams Lake hockey player gains attention at Team BC tryouts

Rachel Loewen will be weighing her options for next year

At 17 years old, Rachel Loewen is standing out from the crowd.

The only Cariboo hockey player to be selected to try out for Team BC this year, she is one of sixty players invited to attend the second round of tryouts for the female Team BC U18 team which took place July 22-26 in Penticton.

“It was absolutely amazing,” reported Loewen of the tryouts.

From her spot on defence, Loewen managed to score a goal and make some assists, catching the attention of some university and college scouts in the process.

“I have options,” said Loewen, who added when she returns to Prince George to play with the Northern Capitals, she can continue to talk to universities and colleges as she makes her decision about what she wants to pursue in her education and where to head next to play hockey.

For three years the Williams Lake teen has been billeting with a family in Prince George to play for the AAA Capitals, after having gotten her start with the Williams Lake Timberwolves.

As she heads into Grade 12 and back to Prince George, she’s grateful for the support of her billet family and her parents.

“It is hard being away from home but it’s all about the experience,” explained Loewen, who has been playing hockey since she was five or six years old.

The players selected to attend the final round of tryouts in the Lower Mainland will be announced in November, and Loewen is hoping for the best.

“I put my all into that tryout.”

