100 Mile Minor Hockey looking for new referees

100 Mile Minor Hockey is looking for up to 20 new people to join their referee team this season. (Photo submitted)

The 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association is in need of a new generation of referees.

With older referees retiring due to age and younger referees deciding it’s not for them, Mark Bissat, the association’s referee-in-chief, is looking to bring in up to 20 new refs. To that end, the association is running its annual referee clinic on Oct. 15.

“We’re certainly looking to fill our ranks both with new officials and any past officials who may have been certified who would like to recertify,” Bissat said. “I started reffing when I was a teenager back in the 90s, drifted away from it in my twenties, and started reffing again in my thirties. I see the need for refereeing in the game everyone loves to play.”

The clinic will be run by long-time 100 Mile referee Wade Balbirnie. In addition to the on-ice training, Bissat said they’ll be required to attend an online “hockey university” course.

B.C. Hockey gives 100 Mile Minor Hockey a certain number of spots to fill every year for each level of reffing. These include Level One refs for those between the ages of 10 to 15, Level Two refs for those older than 16, and Level Three refs for over the age of 16 with at least one year of reffing experience under their belt.

According to Hockey Canada, every year there are over 10,000 Level Two referees registered and 5,000 Level Three referees.

Simply put, without referees and off-ice officials, 100 Mile Minor Hockey would be unable to run their program, Bissat said.

“Without them, we can’t play the game we love,” he said.

Across Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic, many youth sports organizations have had trouble retaining referees. This has been attributed to a mix of insufficient compensation and an increase in abusive behaviour by parents and coaches.

Being a referee can be a hard job, Bissat acknowledged. Sometimes, especially in recent years, parents of children on the ice will grow angry at what they perceive as a bad call and yell at officials. Having a thick skin and a well-rounded personality able to take criticism is important to the job, he said.

“It’s not for everybody, but some people really excel and thrive at it. It helps them become better people on and off the ice,” Bissat said. “It teaches good life skills. It helps people become better skaters and it gives them good exercise.”

Ideal candidates should be calm, cool and able to make decisions under pressure. Decent hockey knowledge and skating ability are also key, Bissat said, with everything else being taught at the clinic.

The easiest way to register for the clinic, Bissat said, is to go onto the association’s website at 100mileminorhockey.com/resources/officials/ and follow the prompts to sign up. Those looking for more information can also contact him at omhmharic@gmail.com.

100 Mile House