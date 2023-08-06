Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers congratulate Curtis Roorda as he approaches the stage to receive the Wranglers’ Players’ Choice Award. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers congratulate Curtis Roorda as he approaches the stage to receive the Wranglers’ Players’ Choice Award. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wranglers select a new captain for hockey season ahead

Willams Lake’s Curtis Roorda is stepping up to lead the team in their inaugural Junior A season

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have named Curtis Roorda as their new captain for the 2023/2024 season.

The Williams Lake native has a season of Junior B hockey under his belt with the Wranglers, playing as a forward for the team. Wranglers head coach Dale Hladun noted that Roorda has a strong presence on and off the ice which both Hladun and his teammates recognize.

“Curtis is a born leader and he has a way about him that commands respect,” Hladun said. “He is very conscious of those around him and he is going to be another great leader for our club.”

Last year at the Wrangler’s award banquet Hladun said Roorda received the Player’s Choice Award. This award is voted on by the players and given to someone with commitment to being a great teammate and role model for the team and community.

Roorda said he was happy to accept Hladun’s invitation to become captain, noting he had a great time playing for the team last season. The prospect of becoming captain and leading the team is one he’s looking forward to experiencing.

“I was captain for quite a few years when I played minor hockey and I really enjoyed the roles and the responsibility,” Roorda said. “You get to have a bit of an influence on what goes on in the dressing room.”

As captain Roorda plans to help his fellow players buy into the Wranglers program and give it their all on the ice. He said he’d like to run more training sessions that bring the team together to help them bond and win games.

The recent announcement in late July that the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is becoming a Junior A league is another thing that excites Roorda for the upcoming season. He thinks it will be really good for the league and attract higher-skilled players to the Wranglers.

“I’m really excited to see what kind of changes it brings,” Roorda said.

Hladun said he is in the midst of building the team Roorda will lead in the 2023/2024 season. From Aug. 25 to 27 he will be hosting open tryouts at the South Cariboo Rec Centre in 100 Mile House.

Those interested in trying out can sign up via the Wrangler’s website under the camps tab or by emailing Hladun at coachduner@100milewranglers.com.

“I think we have a really good group of core guys coming back this year and I think we’re going to do really well this season, definitely an improvement on the last one,” Roorda said. “The chemistry is really going to hit its stride and I think we’re going to see some positive results.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseCariboohockey

 

Kyle Sanford, of the Kamloops Storm, races away from his net with 100 Mile House Wrangler Curtis Roorda in hot pursuit. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kyle Sanford, of the Kamloops Storm, races away from his net with 100 Mile House Wrangler Curtis Roorda in hot pursuit. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Veselinovic misses penalty in shootout as Whitecaps fall to Tigres

Just Posted

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Multipurpose wildfire guards Part 1

Chris Gruhs, left, and Patty Dowd welcome visitors to the Horsefly Seniors Activity and Wellness Society Thrift Store Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
SMART 55: Horsefly thrift store open every Saturday of the year

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

The Witness Bank will be available for viewing at TRU Williams Lake campus from Mon., Aug. 21 to Fri., Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Thought-provoking Indigenous exhibit Witness Blanket coming to TRU Williams Lake