100 Mile House Wranglers select a new captain for hockey season ahead

Willams Lake’s Curtis Roorda is stepping up to lead the team in their inaugural Junior A season

Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers congratulate Curtis Roorda as he approaches the stage to receive the Wranglers’ Players’ Choice Award. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have named Curtis Roorda as their new captain for the 2023/2024 season.

The Williams Lake native has a season of Junior B hockey under his belt with the Wranglers, playing as a forward for the team. Wranglers head coach Dale Hladun noted that Roorda has a strong presence on and off the ice which both Hladun and his teammates recognize.

“Curtis is a born leader and he has a way about him that commands respect,” Hladun said. “He is very conscious of those around him and he is going to be another great leader for our club.”

Last year at the Wrangler’s award banquet Hladun said Roorda received the Player’s Choice Award. This award is voted on by the players and given to someone with commitment to being a great teammate and role model for the team and community.

Roorda said he was happy to accept Hladun’s invitation to become captain, noting he had a great time playing for the team last season. The prospect of becoming captain and leading the team is one he’s looking forward to experiencing.

“I was captain for quite a few years when I played minor hockey and I really enjoyed the roles and the responsibility,” Roorda said. “You get to have a bit of an influence on what goes on in the dressing room.”

As captain Roorda plans to help his fellow players buy into the Wranglers program and give it their all on the ice. He said he’d like to run more training sessions that bring the team together to help them bond and win games.

The recent announcement in late July that the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is becoming a Junior A league is another thing that excites Roorda for the upcoming season. He thinks it will be really good for the league and attract higher-skilled players to the Wranglers.

“I’m really excited to see what kind of changes it brings,” Roorda said.

Hladun said he is in the midst of building the team Roorda will lead in the 2023/2024 season. From Aug. 25 to 27 he will be hosting open tryouts at the South Cariboo Rec Centre in 100 Mile House.

Those interested in trying out can sign up via the Wrangler’s website under the camps tab or by emailing Hladun at coachduner@100milewranglers.com.

“I think we have a really good group of core guys coming back this year and I think we’re going to do really well this season, definitely an improvement on the last one,” Roorda said. “The chemistry is really going to hit its stride and I think we’re going to see some positive results.”



