Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Critically-ill kids put on a brave face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions, and we invite you to join us in helping children’s wishes come true.

On Dec. 18, we’ll be featuring the stories of families impacted by the great work at Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon, with the hopes of inspiring you – our readers – to help spread hope for more children.

Click here to buy your masks today!

The washable, reusable, three-layer masks are a sustainable alternative to disposable masks – and manufactured in B.C. They check all the boxes for those wanting to make an eco-friendly, socially conscious choice, while helping keep themselves and others healthy, says BraveFace co-founder Kemp Edwards.

“BraveFace is committed to creating masks that people want to wear and that they feel good about wearing. Not only are our masks crafted from 50 per cent certified organic cotton and 50 per cent recycled PET plastic, but they’re manufactured and distributed locally, principles at the core of who we are,” Edwards notes. “It’s in our DNA to help.”

Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby’s new helmet design, created by Swedish artist David Gunnarson, came under fire this week on accusations of cultural appropriation. (David Gunnarson, Instagram) Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby’s new helmet design, created by Swedish artist David Gunnarson, came under fire this week on accusations of cultural appropriation. (David Gunnarson, Instagram)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

Large households, some with more than 15 people, contributed to the spread of the virus on the mountain

?Esdilagh First Nation is located along both sides of the Fraser River between Williams Lake and Quesnel. (?Esdilagh First Nation Facebook photo)
Tie for new ?Esdilagh First Nation Chief broken in random draw

Troy Allen Baptiste wins against incumbent Roy Stump

City council has given Frizzi Road property owners an extension to Feb. 15, 2021 to remove materials from the edge of the embankment. The original remediation orders had Nov. 27 as the deadline to comply . (City of Williams Lake image)
Remediation order deadlines extended for Frizzi Road properties

A lawyer representing Gail and Wyatt Bednarz asked city council for an extension

“It’s been a really great project to do and a really great community to do it in,” said Jared Sales with Celtic and Eldorado Construction. (Raena Jack photo)
Outdoor skating rink arrives in time for Christmas at Tsideldel

Ice flooded on new multi-purpose rink earlier this week

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days, instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Rapid Response Team deployment in Fort St. James ended Dec. 16. The team can be deployed at any time as the need warrants to communities across B.C. (BC EHS/ Twitter)
COVID-19 paramedic task force leaves Fort St. James; B.C. to send an extra ambulance

Vancouver based, highly trained BC EHS Rapid Response Team end deployment in the community

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

