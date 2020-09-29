Scott Andrews, seen here in 2015 when he ran federally for the NDP in Vancouver-Quadra is the BC NDP Cariboo-Chilcotin candidate. (Facebook photo)

Scott Andrews BC NDP candidate for Cariboo-Chilcotin riding

Andrews was acclaimed

A Victoria resident has been acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate for the Cariboo-Chilcotin in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The BC NDP formally announced Scott Andrews, 36, as the region’s candidate on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Andrews said he has spent time in the Cariboo since he was a baby.

In the 70s his grandfather was working for BC Tel and leased some property between 70 Mile House and 100 Mile House and his parents spend a third to half of the year in the South Cariboo.

“I’ve spent time there every summer and worked a few summers up there during my late years of high school and early years of university, ” Andrews said. “I know 100 Mile House and Lone Butte very well and have some life long friends in Lone Butte.”

He said he thinks the region would be a great place to raise a family.

“It’s a region that has piqued my interest for my whole life.”

In the near future he plans to tour the riding and said he’s excited, if he gets elected, to represent the entire Cariboo-Chilcotin.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with voters across this region to hear how the BC NDP can continue to support them.”

He has been working the last couple of years for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Victoria. Most recently he was working in multiculturalism, helping the minister during the pandemic .

“It ended up being a very busy file because unfortunately there were quite a few incidents of racism and hate, particularly targeting the Asian community so I worked closely with the minister to help implement our Resilience B.C. Anti-Racism Network.”

Andrews ran federally for the NDP in Vancouver-Quadra in 2015.

Lorne Doerkson of Williams Lake was declared the BC Liberals candidate last week.

Read more: Lorne Doerkson running for MLA

As of Tuesday, the BC Greens or the BC Conservatives have not confirmed candidates for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.

Parties have until Oct. 2 to file nominations papers.

This article was updated from the original version once we were able to interview Andrews.


