BC Votes 2020: 4 of 5 Cariboo Chilcotin candidates featured in Williams Lake chamber videos

Four of five candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding running for MLA in the B.C. Election are featured in short YouTube videos produced by John Dell for the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.
The videos were released Thursday, Oct. 15 in advance of the Oct. 24 provincial election.
Chamber executive director Alex Gresl said BC NDP candidate Scott Andrews had a scheduling issue and wasn’t able to attend to be video taped, but that the chamber has sent the questions off to him.
James Buckley, Libertarian
Lorne Doerkson, BC Liberals
David Laing, BC Greens
Katya Potekhina, Independent
