B.C. Votes 2020: Advanced polls open in Williams Lake

Voters can cast ballots in advance from Oct. 15 to 21, 2020

Jaxon Cobb was busy Wednesday helping prepare the Elks Hall to be an advanced polling station for the BC Election and voters in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding. Advanced polls are open Thursday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For voters in the Cariboo North riding the advance polls are at the Ramada Inn Convention Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Advanced polls for the Cariboo-Chilcotin voters will be at the Elks Hall in Williams Lake from Thursday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For Cariboo-North voters, the advanced polls will be at the Ramada Inn Convention Centre at 1118 Lakeview Crescent from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

All mail-in ballots have to be received by Elections BC before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and it is recommended they be mailed by Oct. 17.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all voting locations.

On General Voting Day, Saturday, Oct. 24, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cariboo-Chilcotin riding Central Cariboo

150 Mile Fire Hall 3038 Pigeon Rd 150 Mile House

Alexis Creek School 7651 Yells St Alexis Creek

Anahim Lake Elem/Jr Sec School 22484 20 Hwy Anahim Lake

Cataline Elem School 1175 Blair St Williams Lake

Chilcotin Road Elem School 709 Lyne Rd Williams Lake

Datsan Chugh Building 1000 Anaham Reserve Rd Alexis Creek

Dog Creek Comm Hall 927 Gym Rd Dog Creek, BC

Elizabeth Grouse Gym 2674 Indian Drive, Sugarcane

Elks Hall 98 1st Ave S Williams Lake

Mountview Elem School 1222 Dog Creek Rd Williams Lake

Naghtaneqed Elem School 8450 Nemaiah Valley Rd Nemaiah Valley

Pioneer Centre 4822 Clarke Ave Lac la Hache

Plummer Residence 5390 Farwell Canyon Rd Big Creek

Ramada Inn Convention Centre 1118 Lakeview Cres Williams Lake

St. Andrews United Church 1000 Huckvale Place Williams Lake

Sxoxmic School 1001 Esket Dr Alkali Lake

Tatla Lake Elem/Jr School 16780 20 Hwy Tatla Lake

Toosey Band Office 2790 20 Hwy Riske Creek

Tsi Del Del School Redstone Reserve Rd Chilanko Forks

Cariboo North riding Central Cariboo

Big Lake Comm Hall 4056 Lakeview Rd Big Lake

Horsefly Comm Hall 5772 Horsefly Rd Horsefly

Likely Comm Hall 6281 Rosette Lake Rd Likely

McLeese Lake Comm Hall 6178 Forglen Rd McLeese Lake

Miocene Comm Hall 3615 Horsefly Rd Miocene

Wildwood Fire Hall 4253 Wildwood Road, Wildwood

