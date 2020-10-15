B.C. Votes 2020: Advanced polls open in Williams Lake

Advanced polls for the Cariboo-Chilcotin voters will be at the Elks Hall in Williams Lake from Thursday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For Cariboo-North voters, the advanced polls will be at the Ramada Inn Convention Centre at 1118 Lakeview Crescent from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.
All mail-in ballots have to be received by Elections BC before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and it is recommended they be mailed by Oct. 17.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all voting locations.
On General Voting Day, Saturday, Oct. 24, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cariboo-Chilcotin riding Central Cariboo
150 Mile Fire Hall 3038 Pigeon Rd 150 Mile House
Alexis Creek School 7651 Yells St Alexis Creek
Anahim Lake Elem/Jr Sec School 22484 20 Hwy Anahim Lake
Cataline Elem School 1175 Blair St Williams Lake
Chilcotin Road Elem School 709 Lyne Rd Williams Lake
Datsan Chugh Building 1000 Anaham Reserve Rd Alexis Creek
Dog Creek Comm Hall 927 Gym Rd Dog Creek, BC
Elizabeth Grouse Gym 2674 Indian Drive, Sugarcane
Elks Hall 98 1st Ave S Williams Lake
Mountview Elem School 1222 Dog Creek Rd Williams Lake
Naghtaneqed Elem School 8450 Nemaiah Valley Rd Nemaiah Valley
Pioneer Centre 4822 Clarke Ave Lac la Hache
Plummer Residence 5390 Farwell Canyon Rd Big Creek
Ramada Inn Convention Centre 1118 Lakeview Cres Williams Lake
St. Andrews United Church 1000 Huckvale Place Williams Lake
Sxoxmic School 1001 Esket Dr Alkali Lake
Tatla Lake Elem/Jr School 16780 20 Hwy Tatla Lake
Toosey Band Office 2790 20 Hwy Riske Creek
Tsi Del Del School Redstone Reserve Rd Chilanko Forks
Cariboo North riding Central Cariboo
Big Lake Comm Hall 4056 Lakeview Rd Big Lake
Horsefly Comm Hall 5772 Horsefly Rd Horsefly
Likely Comm Hall 6281 Rosette Lake Rd Likely
McLeese Lake Comm Hall 6178 Forglen Rd McLeese Lake
Miocene Comm Hall 3615 Horsefly Rd Miocene
Wildwood Fire Hall 4253 Wildwood Road, Wildwood
