Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Podcast: Talk includes Winnipeg’s music scene in the 1960s and being back on the road

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

In our latest installment, iconic Canadian folk singer/songwriter Valdy talks with host Peter McCully about his musical beginnings, including the music scene in Winnipeg in the 1960s. Valdy has earned four gold records, won four Juno Awards and has been named to the Order of Canada. He discusses being back on the road touring and plays a few tunes in studio, including Sonny’s Dream and Out on the Mira.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MusicPodcasts

Previous story
Podcast: B.C. man discusses life as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movie stuntman

Just Posted

Robin Dawes is the head of the ski school program at Bull Mountain as well as the chair of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club itself. She was up at Bull Mountain on Jan. 11 to lead the instruction on the first day of the ski school program for 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - WL Tribune)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club awarded funds for lodge

Cariboo Regional District Board. (Submitted photo)
CRD considers $56.5-million budget

Interior Health says it is moving away from clinics specific administrating the COVID-19 vaccines. Photo: Interior Health
Interior Health to transition away from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Sutter, 9, and his mom Leslie Rowse, hold Hazel the cat. When the Williams Lake BSCPCA asked for help to pay for Hazel’s surgery, the son and mom duo held a bake sale and raised $850. Now they’ve adopted Hazel. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: After raising funds for abandoned, injured cat Williams Lake boy, family adopt her