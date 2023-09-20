Black Press insiders Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: Rodgers, 49ers, Cowboys make early 2023 headlines

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders share insights after Week 2

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes a look at injuries to top quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow; the underrated star that is Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks; whether the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys are a Super Bowl contender and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

Listen: Black Press football insiders preview 2023 NFL season

Breaking NewsCFLNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

