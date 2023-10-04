Black Press insiders Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: NFL continues its ongoing love affair with Taylor Swift

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders share insights after Week 4

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 4 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes a look at the surging 3-1 Seattle Seahawks, the importance of situation for quarterbacks, two AFC East powerhouses and, of course, the NFL’s love affair with singer Taylor Swift.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

