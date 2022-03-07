Ken Schley, left, and John Briolo, co-owners of the SS Minnow, with actor Dawn Wells. (Submitted photo)

Ken Schley, left, and John Briolo, co-owners of the SS Minnow, with actor Dawn Wells. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Today in B.C.: A chat with B.C.’s Ken Schley, co-owner of the legendary ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of Today In BC, host Peter McCully chats with Ken Schley, former CAO of Quality Foods, who is co-owner of the SS Minnow the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show Gilligan’s Island. The SS Minnow is now based on Vancouver Island. Schley talks about renovating the boat, those who came aboard for a “three-hour tour” and his memories of meeting Dawn Wells, who played Mary Anne.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

EntertainmentMovies & TVPodcastsvancouverisland

Previous story
Today in B.C.: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Just Posted

Celebrate women in leadership, March 8, International Women’s Day 2022 (Unsplash)
EDITORIAL: International Women’s Day 2022: Women inspiring women

Ultimate Arty, otherwise known as Willie Dye, hypes up the crowd for the Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade and the following Williams Lake Street Party on Saturday. (Tribune file photo)
Ultimate Arty to organize Williams Lake Stampede Parade

The Total Ice Titans from Williams Lake won the 2022 Hockey Super League U14 championships. (Photo submitted)
Total Ice Titans capture gold in Alberta

The Cariboo Cougars and Northern Capitals include players from Quesnel, Williams Lake and Vanderhoof. (File Photo)
Cariboo Hockey Recap: Northern Capitals finish second in league after splitting final games