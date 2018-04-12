Zoe, an 11-old-month Boxer, enjoys a walk at Scout Island this week with her owner Chad Matthies. Just a reminder that all dogs are supposed to be on a leash to protect migrating birds and deer. Angie Mindus photo

A walk in the park

Angie MINDUS

Staff Writer

Just Posted

Photo gallery: Williams Lake supports Jersey Day

#JerseysForHumboldt recognized across the country

Farmers market requests electrical outlets for new location

With its move from Boitanio Park to the green space next to Kiwanis Park, the farmers market is asking the City to install electrical outlets for some of its vendors

First Nation band bans mushroom harvest in West Fraser Complex fire area

?Esdilagh First Nation cites environmental, cultural concerns over landscape

Williams Lake city council endorses Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

As a resource-based community, it’s important to send a message to the Lower Mainland, Mayor Walt Cobb said

Blue herons congregate on frozen Williams Lake

There’s a growing abundance of water fowl congregating in and around Scout Island and on the ice still present on the Williams Lake

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

NDP government proposes changes to Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactures Homes Park Tenancy Act

Most Read

  • A walk in the park

    Angie MINDUS Staff Writer