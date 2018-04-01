Youth take action

Diana French’s weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune

Thanks go to B.C.’s retiring Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon for a job well done. Her ceremonial duties were done with grace, her constitutional duty — deciding who would form our government — was done with courage. A class act all the way.

***

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver’s suggestion to lower the voting age to 16 is getting mixed response. Some say16 is too young to vote responsibly, but what is a responsible vote? Many young people voted for Justin Trudeau because they thought he would understand their generation (oops) but older voters often make the same mistake — we keep believing politicians will keep their election promises even though experience shows they rarely do.

Before we write off young people, let’s consider the thousands and thousands of people from all over the world who participated in the March For Our Lives last Saturday. The marchers, young and old, were inspired by the students who survived the Florida school shooting. They want to end gun violence and are challenging the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment, the right to bear arms.

Another U.S. Constitutional challenge began in 2015 when 21 young people, aged nine to 19, began a lawsuit against the federal government on climate change. They say government actions that caused climate change have violated their generation’s constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property, and failed to protect essential public trust resources. This has become a nation-wide case. According to reports, government agencies and President Trump have tried every way to block it, but the courts have upheld its legitimacy. This one could be a lulu if the youth win because the government would have to really deal with climate change. Some say it could be the most important case in U.S. history.

Wonder what might trigger our youth into action.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Previous story
Columns: Cajun seasoning ideal for outdoor barbecue grilling

Just Posted

Square dancers raise $1,365 for Child Development Centre

60th jamboree upcoming

Big Lake Community Association honours residents for volunteers service at AGM

Three special awards were presented late last month to Big Lake residents

Families hop into Easter with second annual Realm of Toys egg hunt

Families were lined up down the sidewalk on on First Avenue South to take advantage of the fun

Animals takeover Boitanio Mall for Rose Lake/Miocene Easter Petting Zoo

The Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club Easter Petting Zoo was a popular family destination Saturday

Family mourns loss of 20-year-old killed in highway collision

Jerome Chum Lee Myers named as victim in Thursday’s Highway 20 collision

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Most Read