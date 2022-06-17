Williams Lake seniors group hosts BCOAPO provincial convention

By Tina Derksen

How wonderful to see all the community events starting up again. The Children’s Festival, Lakers Car Club Spring Round Up, biking and running competitions, and of course our Williams Lake Stampede. Once again we can visit with friends and neighbours we may not have seen in a long time.

Williams Lake Branch #93 hosted the BCOAPO provincial convention at the Seniors’ Activity Centre on June 7 and 8. As this is a closed AGM with only delegates and volunteers in attendance, there was no activities or lunches taking place on those two days.

The delegates discussed resolutions submitted by our branches of issues important to seniors. The issues this year run the gamut from dental and hearing coverage to transportation for patients discharged at night and changes needed to the Consumer Price Index.

Resolutions passed at this convention will be forwarded to the federal, provincial or municipal arm of government that oversees each issue. But, we don’t stop there. We continue to follow up with each resolution until we have received a response from the ministry in charge within the year.

In addition, any resolutions directed to the federal government are also submitted to the convention of the National Pensioners Federation whose membership tops 1,000,000. If supported by this organization the resolution then has a huge voice and is certainly heard in those halls of government.

Volunteers from the Activity Centre held a work bee later in May to weed and clean up the garden beds and plant some flowers. It looks lovely and we would like to thank everyone who came to help.

Hey, I think you will be surprised to know that as of May this year over 500 people have purchased memberships to the Williams Lake Seniors’ Activity Centre for the year 2022.

So, you know that I’m not telling fibs when I say that this place is humming! Come and see for yourself and while you’re here pick up the June Newsletter. It has a calendar of events and lunch specials for the whole month! For $20.00 a year you can have lunch, participate in a class or an activity; or volunteer and help us do what we do.

Tina Dersken is the president of O.A.P.O.

