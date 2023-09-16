Williams Lake able to enjoy fruits of community labour in Boitanio Park

A beautiful autumn evening helps put the hard work of many for the community into perspective

The new bouldering feature made possible by Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary in Boitanio Park is attracting many users. A grand opening is being planned for Oct. 1. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

September is a beautiful time in the Cariboo and makes us feel a little bit like Goldilocks.

It’s not too hot and it’s not too cold — it’s just right.

On a September evening, rolling through Boitanio Park, the evening was sunny, the air was clear, and the park was alive with activity. After a summer fraught with smoke, heat and even humidity, it was clear the community was ready to get outside.

The Nathan Matthews Memorial Skate park had all ages, scootering, skateboarding and cycling across cement.

The Boitanio Bike Park had bikes lined up to take the jump lines, with parents and siblings watching from the side. Three generations of one family were walking along the multi-use pathway, the youngest in a stroller.

At the Williams Lake’s Daybreak Rotary bouldering park, there was a crowd of tiny aspiring climbers, parents spotting their landings.

A group of disc golfers was teeing off from the top of a hill on the new Boitanio Park Disc Golf Course.

A dog owner was letting a canine companion stretch his or her legs in the safety of the dog park.

Then around the corner, there were some park regulars, who also were enjoying the park at some tables and benches.

It was great weather for an active, outdoor evening for everyone. It gave us pause to not only enjoy the fine end-of-summer evening, but also to truly appreciate the wonderful work which has helped make our park, and the community, a lovely place.

This work was done not just by the city, but also by countless volunteers and community groups. There was the group which worked for years to get a skateboard park built. There were those who helped with the creation of the Gwen Ringwood Stage, which the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society and Community Arts Council of Williams Lake now work to fill with live music through the summer. There was the donation of the covered shelter by Pioneer Log Homes which helps enable use in all weather.

The latest additions are the Boitanio Disc Golf Course spearheaded by the Cariboo Disc Golf Club and the work by Williams Lake’s Daybreak Rotary to create the new bouldering park.

So thank you to all of the amazing, broad spectrum of the community who made these things happen and who help make it better by spending time in this downtown park.

It is so great to see the hard work of those in the community taking action to move us forward bearing fruit.

It is the perfect season to reap the harvest.

