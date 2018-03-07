VIDEO: In conversation, with our guest Walt Cobb

We caught up with Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb just after a record snowfall Feb. 7 for this, the first edition of our video series In Conversation. Angie Mindus photo

On one of biggest snowfall days in February, I found Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb shovelling snow outside his home in the lakecity.

Walt agreed to have a Facebook Live conversation with us a few times per month, or as needed depending on the issues in the community. This is the first live video interview with the mayor in our series, “In Conversation with our guest Walt Cobb.”

In this inaugural edition Walt talks off-the-cuff about everything from moving the 153 Mile Store to Williams Lake and the possibility of a heritage site at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, to city snow removal, the provincial government announcing their plans to move forward on a $125 million hospital upgrade and the controversial topic of city councillors pursuing marijuana investors who they hope will set up shop in Williams Lake.

The video was filmed Feb. 7.