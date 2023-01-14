Do you have a Roses and Raspberries? Email editor@wltribune.com.

Tracy Ilnicki assisted the Deni House adult day service program during cold snap

Santa’s helper did not arrive in 2022 in a red suit for the Williams Lake adult day service program at Deni House.

During the cold weather we were having difficulties with getting our bus started so that we could transport community members to our program to enjoy our Christmas parties.

Thanks to Tracy Ilnicki we were able to store our bus inside his shop so that we knew for sure it would start and we could still have our parties!

Tracy told me “anything for the seniors.”

It is great to have such a supportive community!

Scott Fraser

Williams Lake

