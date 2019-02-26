Wednesday, Feb 27 marks Pink Shirt Day.

The anti-bullying movement was inspired by an act of kindness by youth in Nova Scotia who staged a pink shirt protest in support of a younger boy who was bullied for wearing pink.

Since then, Pink Shirt Day has become a global movement, recognized by millions as a way to raise awareness of the harm caused by bullying which continues to be a major problem in our schools, workplaces, homes and online.

Did you know one in five children are affected by bullying? The campaign raises awareness and helps fund programs that support children’s healthy self-esteem, teaching empathy, compassion and kindness.

The 2019 focus for Pink Shirt Day is cyberbullying — a whole new challenge facing our youth that simply didn’t exist in generations’ past.

CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day reminds us in a world where filtered photos and crafted messages can be posted in an instant, it often takes more time and effort to say something mean than it does to say something nice.

“Kindness requires no manipulation, no focusing on the negatives, and no filtering of yourself. It’s simply, truly nice. For social media users, we want them to THINK before they post. We want them to ask themselves if it is: True, Helpful, Inspiring, Necessary and KIND.”

So please remember, THINK before you post. This should be applied year-round.

Coast Capital is also bringing back #PinkItForward for the month of February to raise funds and awareness for Pink Shirt Day.

For each hashtag, Coast Capital will donate $1 to Pink Shirt Day in support of bullying prevention programs for youth in BC. Just say something nice about someone on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and add #PinkItForward. Encourage your followers to #PinkItForward too.

We encourage you to say something nice today, by text, Instagram, Facebook and, why not even in person? It’s amazing what a little kindness will do.

— Williams Lake Tribune