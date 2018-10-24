That’s a wrap

A look at who was voted in during the municipal election

Another election has come and gone in the province.

Candidates, supporters, election staff and scores of reporters stayed up until the wee hours Sunday morning eagerly awaiting the results of the 2018 municipal elections.

In the City of Williams Lake, much remained the same on the political scene. Four incumbents held their seats while the two outgoing women councillors, Laurie Walters and Sue Zacharias, were replaced by voters with two new women; former SD 27 trustee Sheila Boehm and political newcomer Marnie Brenner.

The consistency will likely keep things status quo in the lakecity, which is currently experiencing new business builds and a still-warm real estate market.

Read more: Full election results for Williams Lake

In Cariboo Regional District politics, two new directors also won their bid for School District 27 trustees; meaning Willow MacDonald and Angie Delainey will be spending a lot of time together between the two boards.

And a new group on school board will likely be a refreshing change for all those involved in the difficulties surrounding the board and CCTA in recent years.

Congratulations to those elected and also a big thank you to everyone brave enough to let their names stand as candidates.

– Williams Lake Tribune

