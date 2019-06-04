SMART 55: Seniors Activity Centre members’ absence, friendship will be greatly missed

Old Age Pensioners Organization president Tina Derksen

This past month has been a difficult one for our members. Two of our most selfless, dynamic volunteers passed away within a week of each other. Lulu Forseille and Ellen Wiege have given many years of their lives supporting the Seniors Activity Centre. Their contributions are far too many to be counted, and their absence will be felt for a long, long time.

Our semi-annual gently-used clothing and yard sale held on May 3-4 was an enormous success.

Thank you to everyone who donated items for our sale and thank you to all of you who came shopping and lent their support to our event. This event just keeps on growing and I think it’s because the bargains are amazing.

So, keep us in mind as our next sale happens on Friday, Sept. 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lower level of the Seniors Activity Centre at 146 4th Ave.

From June 11-12 our branch will be sending delegates to the annual BC Old Age Pensioners Organization Convention in Chilliwack.

The work of the convention is to review and vote upon resolutions submitted by all branches in B.C.

The resolutions deal with areas of concern to seniors.

Most relate to pensions, finances, transportation, housing, medical and dental issues, and social programs. The convention then forwards all accepted resolutions on to the various levels of government.

From there we continue to harass the ministers responsible until we receive a written answer to our concerns.

It is not always the answer we’re looking for; but as long as we continue to have some successes, we will keep moving forward with the “squeaky wheel” theory.

You may not be aware that the Seniors Activity Centre has more than 500 members.

Isn’t it surprising that we have that many members, and yet to plan the events, do the fundraising, work in the kitchen, operate the bingos, and maintain the building … we have so very few helpers.

If you appreciate this Seniors Activity Centre and the service it provides please think about volunteering some of your time.

Tina Derksen is the president of the Old Age Pensioners Organization.

