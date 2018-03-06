SMART 55: Olympics bring out all qualities, good and bad

I really enjoyed watching the Olympic Games — every single aspect.

The fact that the athletes are there representing their countries meant they are the top in their field and something to be proud of.

These games bring out the best, but also the poor losers and cheats. I cringed when one of the hockey players on the women’s team removed her silver medal on the presentation podium. This poor sportsmanship was seen around the world. Then, the last straw was the stupid behaviour of one of the Canadian Olympians, his wife and coach who were accused of stealing a vehicle.

In my opinion these three should never have the chance of representing Canada in any future events. It is easy to smile when you are a winner, but to accept defeat graciously after four years of training is something to admire.

If there was a trophy for good sportsmanship I would give it to Patrick Chan, our figure skater.

He had achieved a lot, but the elusive Olympic gold and, yet, despite his disappointment he was very gracious when interviewed.

The Seniors Activity Centre had their election of officers. Nothing new except one board member and a secretary. Bob MacNair is president for a second term. Ed Kozuki is vice president, Cory Paterson is treasurer, Ingrid Vickers is secretary and Ed Novakowski and Barry Laird are directors. Lulu Forseille and Lynn Hanson, directors, have one more year to go before their positions will be up for election. I am serving as a non-elected director who acts as a liaison between the Old Age Pensioners Association (OAPO) and the society board.

Thanks to the dedication of these volunteers the centre is a very viable place for seniors to come and enjoy a variety of activities and camaraderie.

On March 15 there is the Shamrock Luncheon, Bake and Craft Sale from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the centre.At this time the draw will be made for the raffle that is being sold. Tickets are $8 purchased at the door. The next event will be the Crib Tournament on March 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. The price is $18 per person and includes a lasagna meal.

Tickets are available at the centre now. Purchase your tickets early to avoid disappointment as seats are limited to 60.

Until next time.

