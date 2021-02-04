The Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre is now closed until further notice as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

SMART 55: Let’s continue to be respectful, cautious during pandemic

Canadians have been told to stay home but some still disregarded this advice

Pat Cassidy

Special to the Tribune

Beware of scammers.

Recently I received an e-mail from a friend saying that his wife contacted COVID-19 so he has to be isolated alongside with her.

He now has a problem because he needed to buy an iTunes card for his niece’s birthday. So, could we do that for him?

Put a $100 value on the card then take a picture of it and e-mail it to him, etc., etc.

What actually happened was that someone hacked into his e-mail and this message was sent to all his friends and contact.

I phoned his home and was told he was out of town so I phoned a mutual friend and we discovered that this was a scam.

So dear readers, if you receive a phone call or an e-mail or any type of contact asking for money in any form, I advise you to hang up and check around before parting with your money.

READ MORE: Help support Seniors Activity Centre during pandemic

Because of the widespread virus in the city, the Seniors Activity Centre is now closed until further notice. Also, the Seniors Activity Centre Annual General Meeting usually held on the third week of February has been postponed until it is safe to meet again.

President Joe Biden has a mandate to buy American, so we should also be smart enough to shop local and buy Canadian products, if possible.

Every little bit helps.

Canadians have been told to stay home but some still disregarded this advice.

So when they return and tested positive to the virus they will be put in a designated hotel for isolation at a cost of $2,000.

We are all tired wearing masks and of social isolation but if we are selfish enough to ignore it, the pandemic will last longer and some of our loved ones might even die from it.

So please act as if you have the virus, stay home.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Have questions for the school district? Tune in to the virtual downtown Thursday at 5 p.m. (Angie Mindus file photo)
School District 27 to host virtual townhall meeting with Interior Health Authority

The meeting gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4

More snow is in the forecast for Thursday, according to Environment Canada. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
WEATHER: Overnight snow makes for winter driving conditions, great skiing throughout Cariboo

More snow on the way Thursday night

Courtney Vreeman started fly fishing a year ago and loves it. Here she holds up a lake trout she caught at Quesnel Lake last summer. (Photo submitted)
HOMETOWN: Choosing a hometown by design

With an expanding business and family, Courtney Vreeman continues to enjoy Williams Lake

Prince Rupert man Chris Mark 31, lost his life in a fatal vehicle collision just outside of Quesnel on Feb. 3, his partner of 15-years Rebecca Sandy told The Northern View. (Photo supplied)
Prince Rupert man in Highway 97 fatal collision identified

Chris Mark 31, Prince Rupert father of two died in a vehicle collision outside of Quesnel

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
34% of teachers say they’d look to an early career exit over COVID response: BCTF survey

Pandemic has increased workload for the majority of teachers

Crisis Centre B.C. volunteers are answered an influx of callers searching for mental help in January, even after a provincial COVID-19 vaccine strategy was enacted. (Contributed)
Crisis calls in B.C. still climbing despite hope brought by rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Crisis Centre B.C. saw a 20 per cent increase in people seeking mental help since outset of pandemic

A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin
RCMP body cameras to costs $131 million over five years: federal budget officer

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

