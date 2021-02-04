SMART 55: Let’s continue to be respectful, cautious during pandemic

Canadians have been told to stay home but some still disregarded this advice

Pat Cassidy

Special to the Tribune

Beware of scammers.

Recently I received an e-mail from a friend saying that his wife contacted COVID-19 so he has to be isolated alongside with her.

He now has a problem because he needed to buy an iTunes card for his niece’s birthday. So, could we do that for him?

Put a $100 value on the card then take a picture of it and e-mail it to him, etc., etc.

What actually happened was that someone hacked into his e-mail and this message was sent to all his friends and contact.

I phoned his home and was told he was out of town so I phoned a mutual friend and we discovered that this was a scam.

So dear readers, if you receive a phone call or an e-mail or any type of contact asking for money in any form, I advise you to hang up and check around before parting with your money.

Because of the widespread virus in the city, the Seniors Activity Centre is now closed until further notice. Also, the Seniors Activity Centre Annual General Meeting usually held on the third week of February has been postponed until it is safe to meet again.

President Joe Biden has a mandate to buy American, so we should also be smart enough to shop local and buy Canadian products, if possible.

Every little bit helps.

Canadians have been told to stay home but some still disregarded this advice.

So when they return and tested positive to the virus they will be put in a designated hotel for isolation at a cost of $2,000.

We are all tired wearing masks and of social isolation but if we are selfish enough to ignore it, the pandemic will last longer and some of our loved ones might even die from it.

So please act as if you have the virus, stay home.



